Fabrizio Romano has given his insight into the Paul Pogba to Juventus transfer saga, as his move away from Manchester United is almost complete.

It’s been a difficult few years for Pogba, who has never quite managed to find his best form at Old Trafford, and Romano believes it makes sense that the France international has now made the decision to leave and close in on a return to his former club.

Writing in the latest edition of his CaughtOffside column, Romano says Pogba’s return to Turin is not quite finalised yet, but he has details on the contract the player looks set to sign imminently.

The transfer news journalist also explains why he feels Pogba has opted to leave United, insisting that the arrival of a new manager in Erik ten Hag was never likely to have made a big difference to this saga.

“Juventus are confident and convinced that Paul Pogba will soon sign his contract for the return to Italy,” Romano says.

“The verbal agreement is in place, the only detail to be resolved is about fiscal topics but Pogba has given his word to Juventus.

“It will be a €8m net salary per season plus add-ons. The official signature will probably arrive only in July.”

Juventus transfer can help Pogba feel important again

Man Utd fans will be disappointed, but probably not too surprised, to see Romano’s analysis of the Frenchman.

“In my opinion, Pogba absolutely had to change clubs and this does not depend on Erik ten Hag: whoever was the manager, Paul needed to feel important in the club and Juventus can give him guarantees on this side,” Romano explains.

It’s a shame we never got to see the best of Pogba in the Premier League, and we’ll perhaps never quite know who was more to blame.

The player could probably have done more to succeed in Manchester, but it’s also true that he’s only one of a long list of big names to flop at the club in recent times, alongside Alexis Sanchez, Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and Harry Maguire.

If Pogba’s second spell at Juventus can be as good as his first, then ultimately football will be the winner.