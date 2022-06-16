Porto president Pinto da Costa has spoken out on the future of Vitinha amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

According to Record, Manchester United and Arsenal are showing an interest in Porto midfielder Vitinha, who has a release cause of £35m. Vitinha played a pivotal role in Porto’s Primeira Liga title win, but he could be on his way out this summer.

As relayed by O Jogo (via Sport Witness), Porto president Da Costa has spoken out on the future of Vitinha.

“There was a concrete offer of considerable value for Vitinha. We did not accept and refer to the termination clause, which is the only way to take the player from us. If they come with a euro below Vitinha’s release clause, he doesn’t leave,” said Da Costa.

At £35m, due to his age and vast potential, the signing would be a steal, but it appears Arsenal or Manchester United are trying to grab themselves even more of a bargain.

Da Costa doesn’t reveal who made the offer, but it seems likely that either Arsenal or Manchester United have made an attempt.

Of course, the aforementioned clubs will be wanting to secure Vitinha for the cheapest price possible, but Porto don’t appear to be willing to budge, and will only accept the release clause to allow him to leave the club.