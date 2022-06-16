AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao has rejected a new contract offer, amid Arsenal and Liverpool interest.

Leao had his best season in front of goal last time out, managing 11 league goals. Milan offered the Portuguese forward a new deal until 2026, but it appears the 23-year-old has now rejected that offer, according to La Stampa (via Momenti Di Calcio).

The Milan forward has been attracting interest from around Europe, with 90min reporting that Chelsea are considering a move for him this summer, and La Repubblica have also claimed that Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Leao for a while now.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea could be in the market for a forward this summer, with both clubs potentially losing a striker. Alexandre Lacazette has already departed Arsenal for his former club Lyon, and Chelsea could be set to lose Romelu Lukaku, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside.

Leao can operate as a left-winger or through the middle, so could provide a competitive, versatile option for the aforementioned clubs. At 23 years old, Leao is far from his full potential, so could be a shrewd signing for either club.