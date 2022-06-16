Premier League 2022/23 fixtures: All opening day + final day matches, featuring tricky trips for Chelsea & Arsenal

The Premier League 2022/23 fixtures are out today, and we’ll have all the information for you as we get it.

For now, here’s a look at the opening day and final day matches, featuring tricky away games for Chelsea and Arsenal to start the season with.

Thomas Tuchel’s side travel to Everton for their opening game, where they were beaten 1-0 on their last visit, and with Blues legend Frank Lampard likely to be keen to get one over his old club again.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also on the road, travelling to Crystal Palace for their first Premier League fixture, where they’ll also be taking on a familiar face in the form of former captain Patrick Vieira, who enjoyed a 3-0 win over Mikel Arteta’s side at Selhurst Park last season.

Reigning champions Manchester City start away to West Ham, while Manchester United and Tottenham are at home to Brighton and Southampton, respectively.

Here are the 2022/23 opening day fixtures in full:

05/08/2022         20:00     Crystal Palace v Arsenal
06/08/2022         15:00     A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
06/08/2022         17:30     Everton v Chelsea
06/08/2022         12:30     Fulham v Liverpool
06/08/2022         15:00     Leeds United v Wolverhampton
06/08/2022         15:00     Leicester City v Brentford
06/08/2022         15:00     Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
06/08/2022         15:00     Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
07/08/2022         14:00     Manchester United v Brighton
07/08/2022         16:30     West Ham United v Manchester City

As for the final day, we don’t yet know how much there’ll be to play for, but a lot of major issues went down to the wire in 2021/22.

Man City won the title on the final day, while the top four and one of the relegation places were also settled in the final round of fixtures, so these games could be hugely important.

Here are the 2022/23 final day fixtures in full:

28/05/2023         16:00     Arsenal v Wolverhampton
28/05/2023         16:00     Aston Villa v Brighton
28/05/2023         16:00     Brentford v Manchester City
28/05/2023         16:00     Chelsea v Newcastle United
28/05/2023         16:00     Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
28/05/2023         16:00     Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
28/05/2023         16:00     Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
28/05/2023         16:00     Leicester City v West Ham United
28/05/2023         16:00     Manchester United v Fulham
28/05/2023         16:00     Southampton v Liverpool

