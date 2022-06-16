Premier League 2022/23 fixtures: All opening day + final day matches, featuring tricky trips for Chelsea & Arsenal

The Premier League 2022/23 fixtures are out today, and we’ll have all the information for you as we get it.

For now, here’s a look at the opening day and final day matches, featuring tricky away games for Chelsea and Arsenal to start the season with.

Thomas Tuchel’s side travel to Everton for their opening game, where they were beaten 1-0 on their last visit, and with Blues legend Frank Lampard likely to be keen to get one over his old club again.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also on the road, travelling to Crystal Palace for their first Premier League fixture, where they’ll also be taking on a familiar face in the form of former captain Patrick Vieira, who enjoyed a 3-0 win over Mikel Arteta’s side at Selhurst Park last season.

Reigning champions Manchester City start away to West Ham, while Manchester United and Tottenham are at home to Brighton and Southampton, respectively.

Here are the 2022/23 opening day fixtures in full:

05/08/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

06/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa

06/08/2022 17:30 Everton v Chelsea

06/08/2022 12:30 Fulham v Liverpool

06/08/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Wolverhampton

06/08/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Brentford

06/08/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

06/08/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

07/08/2022 14:00 Manchester United v Brighton

07/08/2022 16:30 West Ham United v Manchester City

As for the final day, we don’t yet know how much there’ll be to play for, but a lot of major issues went down to the wire in 2021/22.

Man City won the title on the final day, while the top four and one of the relegation places were also settled in the final round of fixtures, so these games could be hugely important.

Here are the 2022/23 final day fixtures in full:

28/05/2023 16:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton

28/05/2023 16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton

28/05/2023 16:00 Brentford v Manchester City

28/05/2023 16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United

28/05/2023 16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

28/05/2023 16:00 Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

28/05/2023 16:00 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

28/05/2023 16:00 Leicester City v West Ham United

28/05/2023 16:00 Manchester United v Fulham

28/05/2023 16:00 Southampton v Liverpool