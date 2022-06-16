PSG are considering making a move for Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes as an alternative to Milan Skriniar.

Gabriel made 35 Premier League starts last season, with only Bukayo Saka managing more. The Brazilian defender has become a key figure in the Arsenal side since Mikel Arteta signed him, and he’s now attracting the interest of European giants PSG.

That’s according to Tutto Mercato Web, who claim Gabriel is their next target after being priced out of a move for Inter Milan defender Skriniar.

Due to Sergio Ramos struggling with injuries and reaching the latter stages of his career, PSG are in the market for another defender this summer.

However, it won’t be easy to prise Gabriel away from Arsenal, as The Gunners will be desperate to keep hold of the young defender.

The interest in Gabriel may stem from the new PSG sporting director Luis Campos. Campos worked with Gabriel during his time at Lille, so he knows what the Brazilian is capable of.

If Arsenal receives a significant fee for Gabriel, it might not be the worst idea to sell the 24-year-old. With highly-rated William Saliba returning from his loan spell at Marseille, he could be the ideal replacement.