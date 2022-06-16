Arsenal have been tracking Raphinha for a few months now and may have been given a huge opportunity to beat Barcelona to the signing of the Leeds United winger.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the Italian transfer news reporter providing some exciting Arsenal transfer news regarding the possibility of a deal for Raphinha.

With Leeds only narrowly avoiding relegation last season, one imagines a talent like Raphinha is going to be keen on a move away from Elland Road in order to further his career, but it seems the Barca option may be fading for the Brazil international.

Romano admits that Leeds’ demands have slowed down any progress over Raphinha’s potential move to the Nou Camp, and says he’s also one of the players on Arsenal’s radar.

“For Raphinha, negotiations between Barcelona and his agents have advanced since February, but the €25m clause will not be activated because Leeds are staying in the Premier League,” Romano explains.

“Leeds are now asking for €55m guaranteed and not paid in many instalments, which is why the deal has slowed down. Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Raphinha since March – he is one of the possibilities on the list to strengthen the attack, but not the only one.”

Raphinha transfer could really lift Arsenal

A player with great flair, creativity and an eye for goal, what’s not to like about Raphinha?

It’s been a while since the Gunners had a genuine game-changer like this in their attack, with Raphinha potentially able to influence games like Alexis Sanchez did at his peak.

Nicolas Pepe has totally flopped and will surely be offloaded sooner or later, so Raphinha could be the ideal replacement.

If there’s any hint at all that Barcelona are struggling to get a deal for thee 25-year-old done, Mikel Arteta and co. surely need to pounce before someone else does.

One imagines Arsenal might struggle to attract some players due to their lack of Champions League football, but with Raphinha playing for a team near the bottom of the Premier League, he would surely view the Emirates Stadium as an attractive destination.