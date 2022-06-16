Raphinha convinces Leeds United to lower Barcelona asking price

Barcelona are fighting tooth and nail for every deal this summer as a result of the poor financial situation at the club and it appears they have convinced players to do so too. Robert Lewandowski has frequently and loudly manifested his desire to leave Bayern Munich, with Barcelona thought to be his preferred destination, and it appears Raphinha might be doing something similar.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, the Brazilian winger has reportedly persuaded Leeds United to lower their asking price to €50m, whereas as it was previously quoted at €60m. As they point out, this will still require a considerable financial effort for Barcelona.

Reports in England have recently linked Raphinha with a move to Arsenal. The Gunners would be more capable of meeting Leeds’ asking price and as a result, could make the deal happen quicker.

Barcelona see Raphinha as their ideal replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who is set to be out of contract on the 30th of June and with little sign of new one being agreed.