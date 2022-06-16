Chelsea ready to swoop for transfer of Serie A star on one condition

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly ready to seal the transfer of Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha this summer.

However, the Blues are only likely to pursue a deal if they manage to succeed in offloading Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is available.

Strakosha has impressed in his time in Serie A, and one imagines he could do well as a backup to Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge next season.

Fulham are also eyeing up a move for Strakosha this summer, and one imagines he’d be more likely to play regularly if he moved to Craven Cottage.

Still, Chelsea are a big name who would be hard to turn down.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea believe they can beat Barcelona to £50million transfer
Wolves could be gifted surprise big-name transfer by Jorge Mendes
‘Steal of the season’ – Pundit says Ashworth could pull off a masterstroke at Newcastle

Kepa is a decent backup ‘keeper for Chelsea, but one imagines he’ll want to move on in order to get more playing time after losing his place.

The Spaniard has been linked with a return to La Liga, as well as with Premier League side Newcastle United.

More Stories Thomas Strakosha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.