Chelsea are reportedly ready to seal the transfer of Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha this summer.

However, the Blues are only likely to pursue a deal if they manage to succeed in offloading Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is available.

Strakosha has impressed in his time in Serie A, and one imagines he could do well as a backup to Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge next season.

Fulham are also eyeing up a move for Strakosha this summer, and one imagines he’d be more likely to play regularly if he moved to Craven Cottage.

Still, Chelsea are a big name who would be hard to turn down.

Kepa is a decent backup ‘keeper for Chelsea, but one imagines he’ll want to move on in order to get more playing time after losing his place.

The Spaniard has been linked with a return to La Liga, as well as with Premier League side Newcastle United.