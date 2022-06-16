“It’s a dream” – Chelsea transfer target responds to rumoured interest from Blues

Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha has spoken out about the recent transfer rumours linking him with a possible move to Chelsea.

The Albania international has had a fine career in Serie A but is now set to become a free agent this summer, which is likely to lead to plenty of interest in his signature.

Fabrizio Romano recently linked Strakosha as a transfer target for Chelsea in the tweet below…

Thomas Strakosha’s now attracting interest, available on free transfer. Chelsea are considering him as one of the options, but only in case Kepa will leave the club this summer ?? #CFC Gabriel Slonina, different deal – he’d be one for the future, staying at Chicago Fire on loan. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2022

Chelsea fans will now be excited to hear that Strakosha himself has responded to the supposed interest from the west London giants.

Speaking on Romano’s Here We Go podcast, the 27-year-old said it’s been his dream to move to the Premier League, so it’s an honour for him to be linked with a big name like Chelsea.

When asked about the links with CFC, he responded: “I’m really honoured to be linked with a top club like Chelsea, it’s a dream. I’m dreaming of Premier League since I was a kid.”

Chelsea already have Edouard Mendy as their number one, while Kepa Arrizabalaga is a solid backup option, though one imagines Strakosha may be seen as an upgrade in that backup role, and better able to challenge Mendy for his place.