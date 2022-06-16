Tottenham have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for Portuguese star Fabio Vieira.

Vieira played a pivotal role in helping Porto secure the Primeira Liga title last season, contributing with six goals and 14 assists. The 22-year-old is also a prolific goalscorer for Portugal U21s, with 13 goals in 21 games from midfield.

His performances have attracted the interest of clubs from the Premier League, with Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness) reporting that both Manchester United and Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the young midfielder.

Vieira is often utilised as an attacking midfielder, but has also played slightly deeper, as well as in a centre-forward role. His versatility could be useful at the aforementioned clubs, who are both in need of reinforcements this summer.

After a disappointing season, there is no doubt Manchester United will need to improve their squad. The current crop of players didn’t perform, and very few of them can have any complaints if a player is brought in to replace them.

Tottenham qualified for Champions League last season, so Antonio Conte will be in need of increased squad depth due to the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in Europe.