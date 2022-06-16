Tottenham now know who they will player and in which order following the release of the Premier League fixtures for the 2022/23 fixtures.

Spurs are preparing for their return to the Champions League following a superb season under Antonio Conte.

Tottenham secured fourth place after a brilliant end to the season, pipping Arsenal at the very last to secure fourth place.

Fans will already be excited ahead of the new season, particularly for the Champions League, but Conte will also want to maintain Premier League efforts.

Tottenham will want to stay in the top four next season, and they are likely to strengthen to make sure they are in a place to achieve that feat.

It will be a tricky job for Conte to balance Champions League efforts with the Premier League, and after a disappointing Conference League performance this season, it’s clear more depth is required.

In any case, Tottenham can now start planning a little more specifically for the new season, now knowing the order of their fixtures.

The Premier League fixtures were announced this morning, and you can see Spurs’ schedule below.

Just keep in mind that dates are subject to change due to TV selections and European fixtures.

