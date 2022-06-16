West Ham to rival Milan and Juventus for Italian forward

The riches of the Premier League continue to give England’s teams access to talent that is just as well-suited to the leading lights of their own leagues. West Ham appear keen to strengthen their attack and they may do some of their shopping in Sassuolo.

Milan and Juventus are currently hot on the tail of Giacomo Raspadori, but according to Calciomercato, West Ham are now competing for his signature too. That report was carried by Football Italia and it could benefit Sassuolo if the three were to engage in a bidding war for Raspadori.

Strength, balance and the finish to match! ? ? Artistry from 21-year-old Sassuolo star Giacomo Raspadori. pic.twitter.com/v9ungXSyhP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 9, 2022

No fee was specified for the deal, but as one of the more coveted talents in Serie A and aged just 22, it’s likely he will command a decent price. Raspadori has just completed his third season in senior football and scored 10 league goals for Sassuolo, averaging a goal every three games in terms of minutes.

He’s also an Italian international and was a surprise call-up to Roberto Mancini’s Euro 2020-winning squad, although he only featured once in the tournament.