According to reports, Wolverhampton Wonderers could be the next destination for Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi.

Icardi joined PSG from Inter Milan in 2020 for £45million (Transfermarkt) following a decent loan spell for the 2019/20 season, where he directly contributed to 15 goals in 20 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.

However, since joining the club permanently, goals have begun to dry up, and this season the Argentine only managed to convert 4 goals in 24 appearances.

It appears that PSG have had enough of Icardi’s goal drought, and according to reports by Corriere dello Sport (as quoted by Sport Witness):

“Paris Saint-Germain are asking Jorge Mendes for support to see if the Argentine can join Wolverhampton Wanderers and regenerate himself in the Premier League”.

Wolves’ current top goalscorer is 31-year-old Raul Jimenez, who scored 6 goals in 34 appearances, just one more than Bruno Lage’s newest forward, Hee-chan Hwang, who scored 5 in 30 appearances.

Although Wolves finished the 2021/22 Premier League campaign in 10th, the West Midland club will need to increase their chances if they wish to move up the table.

Could Icardi, who has been struggling in France, bode well in the Premier League and regain his form or is it too late for the Argentine?