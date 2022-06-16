Medical in progress: 25-year-old closing in on Tottenham transfer

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, who is having his medical with the club today.

The 25-year-old has been superb in his time with Brighton, and it makes sense that he now looks set for a move to a big six side.

The Times were the first to break the story a couple of days ago, and now Gianluca Di Marzio has tweeted an update on the Bissouma Spurs transfer.

See below as the Italian journalist claims the Mali international is now having his medical with Tottenham today as he looks set to become the north London club’s third signing of the summer…

This would be another excellent purchase by Spurs, who are having a strong start to the summer, with Ivan Perisic already brought in from Inter Milan, while Fraser Forster has made the move from Southampton to become the club’s new backup goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, exciting young full-back Djed Spence could also be on his way to Tottenham next, according to Football Insider.