Amanda Staveley personally wants Newcastle United to sign 22-year-old

Newcastle United have been linked with Lille defender Sven Botman for what feels like a lifetime.

The Magpies came agonisingly close to signing the 22-year-old during the January transfer window but after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement, Botman ended up seeing out the 2021-22 season in France.

However, with the summer transfer window now open, Botman has once again become one of the sport’s biggest sagas.

Believed to be wanted by multiple clubs, including AC Milan and Manchester United, as well as Newcastle United, the next few weeks are almost certain to see the Dutch centre-back change alliances.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from The Chronicle, who claim Toon executive Amanda Staveley is becoming increasingly more frustrated with the lack of movement in the proposed deal and now ‘personally’ wants to make Botman the club’s next big-name signing.