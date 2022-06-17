Arsenal continuing in efforts to sign £49.5m valued Premier League midfielder

Arsenal want to sign a new central midfielder in time for next season.

One player who has emerged as a top midfield target for the Gunners is Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans and according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta’s men are working hard to bring the highly-rated Belgium international to the country’s capital in time for next season.

Arsenal are still working on Youri Tielemans deal with Leicester waiting for an official proposal, while Fábio Vieira deal will be signed in the coming hours. ??? #AFC Vieira has accepted a five year deal, Porto receive €35m plus add-ons. Release clause won’t be activated. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022

Tielemans, 25, has been with the Foxes since his move from Monaco back in 2019.

However, set to be out of contract in 12 months’ time, this summer will be Brendan Rodger’s last chance to recoup a decent transfer fee for the midfielder, who is currently valued at £49.5m (Transfermarkt).

Speaking about the possibility of seeing the 25-year-old move on this summer, Rodgers, who spoke to reporters earlier in the year, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: “He is at an age and at a stage in his contract where he has to ensure he looks at every option. I would love it to be here at Leicester, that is natural, but I understand it’s a very short career.”

Undoubtedly set to be remembered fondly among Leicester City fans, Tieleman’s contributions over the past three and a half years have seen him fire the side to two major trophies, including the 2020-21 FA Cup.

However, with the Gunners upping their efforts, although the Londoners have yet to make the Foxes a formal offer, judging by Romano’s most recent claim, it is only a matter of time.