Arsenal could still add two new attacking players after the signing of Fabio Vieira

There’s no doubt that Arsenal have a great foundation to build on going into next season, but they still lack one talisman up front who can genuinely strike fear into the opposition.

Players like that aren’t going to come cheap, and the reality is that if they become available then clubs with more financial muscle are likely to be interested, so perhaps it makes sense to build a really strong unit rather than relying on one particular player.

The signing of Fabio Vieira is expected soon and he’ll bring some extra guile to the squad, but it does sound like there could be more excitement for the Gunners going into next season:

?Even once Fabio Vieira has signed, Gabriel Jesus AND Raphina remain targets for Arsenal. ?Interest in Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, which I mentioned earlier today, also intensifying. ?More on that, plus Tielemans/Xhaka, on @TheAthleticUK ?? ???https://t.co/uO57aidHoU — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) June 17, 2022

Gabriel Jesus would be the big one if they can get it over the line. There’s a feeling that there’s a tremendous player in there that’s simply held down due to City’s extensive squad rather than not being good enough, while you can also see him thriving at the Emirates if he’s allowed to become the main man and the focal point of the attack.

Raphinha would bring some genuine pace and quality in the wider areas but he’s also a proven quantity in the Premier League which is important, so bringing in all three would see a complete overhaul of the attacking unit going into next season.

Lisandro Martinez is also mentioned and he would be a valuable option to have as he brings an intensity beyond his size and he can play in multiple positions, so there’s plenty for Arsenal fans to be excited about next season if their window goes as expected.