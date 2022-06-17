Arsenal extend 23-year-old’s contract until 2027

After seeing both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette depart, Arsenal did not want to lose young forward Eddie Nketiah as well.

According to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Nketiah has successfully extended his contract at the Emirates – signalling an end to speculation surrounding his long-term future.

Prior to reaching a contract extension agreement, Nketiah’s deal with the Gunners was set to expire at the end of the month.

However, putting pen to paper, the 23-year-old forward will now commit his future to the red half of London with a new contract that is not set to expire until June 2027.

Since joining the club in 2015 following a move from Chelsea’s youth academy, Nketiah, who made his professional debut for the club in 2017, has since gone on to feature in 92 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 25 goals along the way.

