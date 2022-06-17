Arsenal are still said to be ‘confident’ of pulling off a deal for Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the striker, but they are yet to complete a deal, and there has been plenty of talk of competition from other clubs.

Jesus is likely to leave this summer due to City’s signing of Erling Haaland, who will almost certainly fill the striker role at the Etihad Stadium next season.

Arsenal are looking to take advantage by snapping up Jesus, but he will not come cheap, with City reportedly demanding £50million this summer.

According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners’ confidence is ‘growing’ over a possible agreement as talks continue between the two clubs.

It’s claimed the Gunners are hoping to agree a deal with City that includes significant add-ons to avoid paying quite so much up front.

Arsenal are said to be the frontrunners, with Jesus knowing Arteta from the Spaniard’s time as an assistant at City.