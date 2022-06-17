Arsenal could be set to offload full-back Nuno Tavares this summer after a turbulent season for the full-back.

Tavares made 22 appearances this season, impressing in part but largely struggling with spells of inconsistency.

And just one year after his arrival, it seems he could be shipped out, despite arriving for just over £6million last summer.

According to reports in Italy, Atalanta are chasing a deal, known for playing with pacey full-backs in their five-at-the-back system.

The Italian club are said to be pursuing a loan deal, but according to Gianluca Di Marzio, it is Arsenal who are attempting to insert a £34million option to buy.

It seems Arsenal are already looking at the possibility of selling the left-back, despite only signing him last season.

Whether that rings true or not, it suggests Mikel Arteta does not have an awful lot of confidence in the 22-year-old.

Tavares’ time at the Emirates Stadium may be short-lived.