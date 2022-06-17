Aston Villa join Tottenham and Newcastle in the race to sign five-time Champions League winner

Aston Villa FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Aston Villa are keeping an eye on Real Madrid winger and five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale.

Bale is out of contract this month and will be leaving Real Madrid on a free transfer. The Welsh winger will be in the hunt for regular game time after falling out of favour at Madrid, after playing a pivotal role in helping Wales qualify for the World Cup.

The 32-year-old will be desperate to maintain his fitness ahead of the World Cup, and three Premier League clubs are interested in securing his signature.

According to The Guardian, Tottenham, Newcastle, and Aston Villa are considering making a move for Bale this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Done deal: Arsenal secure the signing of 22-year-old
Newcastle set to scupper West Ham’s transfer plans by targeting 29-year-old goalkeeper
Erik Ten Hag has one major Man United transfer criteria

Spurs and Newcastle have been linked over the last few months, but reports regarding Aston Villa have only just emerged.

Steven Gerrard has been busy in the early stages of the transfer window, securing Diego Carlos, Philippe Coutinho, and Boubacar Kamara.

Now, Bale is reportedly on their list of targets, as Gerrard looks to add some firepower to his attack. The experienced winger has been there and done it, winning the Champions League five times with Madrid.

Despite Bale’s Real Madrid career petering out towards the end, whoever signs the Welshman is going to get a hungry winner, with the 32-year-old looking to ensure he is match fit in time for the World Cup.

 

More Stories Gareth Bale

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Who the help is writing this if we’re in for bale season over already poor poor player let him go to Cardiff about his level now

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.