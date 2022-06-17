Aston Villa are keeping an eye on Real Madrid winger and five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale.

Bale is out of contract this month and will be leaving Real Madrid on a free transfer. The Welsh winger will be in the hunt for regular game time after falling out of favour at Madrid, after playing a pivotal role in helping Wales qualify for the World Cup.

The 32-year-old will be desperate to maintain his fitness ahead of the World Cup, and three Premier League clubs are interested in securing his signature.

According to The Guardian, Tottenham, Newcastle, and Aston Villa are considering making a move for Bale this summer.

Spurs and Newcastle have been linked over the last few months, but reports regarding Aston Villa have only just emerged.

Steven Gerrard has been busy in the early stages of the transfer window, securing Diego Carlos, Philippe Coutinho, and Boubacar Kamara.

Now, Bale is reportedly on their list of targets, as Gerrard looks to add some firepower to his attack. The experienced winger has been there and done it, winning the Champions League five times with Madrid.

Despite Bale’s Real Madrid career petering out towards the end, whoever signs the Welshman is going to get a hungry winner, with the 32-year-old looking to ensure he is match fit in time for the World Cup.