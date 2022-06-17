Barcelona have secured a huge financial boost following an extraordinary club meeting.

The Blaugrana have found themselves in a very difficult situation financially, slipping into more than £700million of debt.

Overspending caused that issue, and Barca still have the biggest wage bill in Spain, and reportedly Europe, and that’s despite a strict limit set by La Liga.

Ahead of next season, it’s thought their salary limit will increase thanks to a big-money Spotify sponsorship deal.

And a fresh boost means Barca can now spend significantly, with members improving an extraordinary sale.

Barca are selling their BLM division, which is responsible for merchandising, to the tune of 200million to 300million euros, with 49.9% of the division being sold.

Beyond that, they are also set to sell 25% of their broadcasting rights, which is significantly more than what they would have had to sell as part of the CVC deal.

MORE: PSG set to make last-ditch attempt to sign Dembélé

At this point, Barca don’t know who they will sell these assets to, but they intend to find a buyer following members’ approval.

According to Diario AS, Barca are expecting to bring in between 500 and 600million euros (£428 – 513million.

That should give Barca the ammunition they need to spend this summer, but those sales will need to go through first.