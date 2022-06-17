Barcelona set to make bid for world-class striker wanted by PSG and Chelsea

Barcelona are set to up their pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the Catalan giants are preparing to make their European rivals a formal offer for the Poland international.

Barcelona are preparing their new official bid for Robert Lewandowski. Laporta’s great relationship with his agent Zahavi helped to wait and keep valid verbal agreement on personal terms ??? #FCB Lewandowski’s priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. pic.twitter.com/VxbVgJZp3D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022

Lewandowski, 33, has been with Bayern Munich for eight years. Joining from fellow German side Borussia Dortmund back in 2014 on a free transfer, the Bavarians’ capture of Lewandowski will go down as one of the side’s best-ever pieces of business.

Widely regarded as one of the best strikers to ever grace the game, the last decade has seen Lewandowski push the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi the whole way in the race for some of the sport’s most illustrious individual awards.

However, with his contract at the Allianz Arena set to expire in 12 months’ time and his age now going against him, this summer could be the time that the 33-year-old moves on in search of his final challenge.

Seemingly reluctant to let their star forward leave (Sky Sports Germany via Fabrizio Romano), Bayern Munich may have little choice but to open the door for a transfer, especially given how vocal their number nine has been about wanting to move on.

Although PSG and Chelsea have also expressed an interest in the prolific striker, it is clear that a spell at the Nou Camp is the Poland international’s dream and only time will tell if it is one that can be realised this year.