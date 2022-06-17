Breaking: Liverpool star on the verge of exit as German club set to meet valuation

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is on the verge of joining German champions Bayern Munich.

The Senegalese winger is out of contract at Liverpool next year, and the Merseyside club may have to cash in this summer to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Now, Sky Sports are reporting that Mane is on the verge of joining Bayern Munich, with the German club willing to meet Liverpool’s valuation of £42.5m, as seen in the video below.

Liverpool have already prepared for life without Mane.

The offer of £42.5m is Bayern’s third attempt to sign Mane in the past few weeks. Liverpool have remained strong on their valuation, a risky strategy with Mane out of contract next summer.

However, if the Senegal international wants to leave the club, there’s no reason to keep him at Liverpool against his will. After signing Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez this year, Jurgen Klopp has two adequate replacements, who are both yet to even reach their prime.

To receive £42.5m for a 30-year-old with only a year left on his contract is excellent business. There’s no doubt Liverpool will initially miss Mane’s goal contribution, but with Diaz and Nunez, they have two young, hungry players who are only going to get better.

 

