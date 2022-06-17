Chelsea are said to be chasing a move for another Barcelona star this summer.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for winger Ousmane Dembélé over recent weeks, with the Frenchman on course to leave Camp Nou at the end of his contract this month.

But it seems the Blues may not end their Catalan shopping there, reportedly eyeing a deal for Blaugrana youngster Alejandro Balde.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea are eyeing a deal for the 18-year-old amid expected exits this summer.

Chelsea could lose Cesar Azpilicueta this month ahead of the Spaniard’s contract expiring, and reports claim Barca are in prime position.

But on the left side of defence, Chelsea are looking to attract Balde from Camp Nou, contacting his agent, Jorge Mendes.

Interestingly, Barca have also been linked with Blues left-back Marcos Alonso, so there could be some sort of swap deal in the offing.

Balde is already a member of the first team squad at Camp Nou, but he played back-up to Jordi Alba last season.

The 18-year-old is under contract at Barca until 2024, and this is not the first time he has been linked with an exit.

It is no secret that Barca are looking to strengthen on the left, and if they do, Balde is likely to find himself even further down the pecking order.