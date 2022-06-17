Crystal Palace leading race to sign Man United outcast

Crystal Palace are reportedly favourites to re-sign former full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim the England-born defender is a strong candidate to arrive back at Selhurst Park in time for next season.

Wan-Bissaka, 24, joined the Red Devils in 2019 following a £49.5m move from the Eagles.

However, despite appearing to be one of the side’s nailed-on starters, the 24-year-old’s time at Old Trafford in recent months has seen him fall majorly out of favour.

Former interim boss Ralf Rangnick dropped him in place of Portuguese attacking full-back Diogo Dalot and new manager Erik ten Hag is unlikely to reinstate him.

Therefore, this summer transfer window is expected to see the defensive full-back move on – even if it is just temporarily.

“United are willing to let him leave on loan this summer,” 90min’s report states. “Former club Palace are currently in pole position to secure his services.”

The proposed deal to bring him back to Palace is understood to be a season-long loan, but with Palace and the player’s agency USM having a great working relationship, who knows, there is no reason why Patrick Vieria couldn’t push for a permanent deal if Wan-Bissaka has a decent campaign next time out.