With Tottenham edging closer to the signing of Yves Bissouma from Brighton, according to the Daily Mail, Everton and Palace are looking to take advantage.

With the arrival of Bissouma, Tottenham may have to shift one of their current midfielders to make way for the Brighton man. Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg are expected to stay after impressive seasons under Antonio Conte, but one man who could leave the club is Harry Winks.

That’s according to the report from Daily Mail, who claim Everton and Crystal Palace are showing an interest in the English midfielder.

Everton may find it difficult to attract players due to their poor season last time out, but one thing the Merseyside club could offer Winks is regular football. After Donny van de Beek’s loan finished and Fabian Delph’s contract ending, Everton will be short of numbers in midfield.

Crystal Palace enjoyed a more successful season, but they will also be losing multiple midfield options going into the new season. Conor Gallagher will be returning to Chelsea following his loan spell, and Cheikhou Kouyate could also leave with his contract set to expire.