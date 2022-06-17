Crystal Palace reach agreement to sign experienced goalkeeper

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has reportedly reached an agreement to join Crystal Palace.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the experienced shot-stopper is heading to Selhurst Park in time for next season.

Johnstone, 29, will officially leave West Brom at the end of the month after failing to extend his contract.

Now set to work under French manager Patrick Vieira, the 2022-23 season will see the 29-year-old turn out in red and blue.

