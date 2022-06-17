FC Porto have confirmed the departure of Fabio Vieira, who will be joining Arsenal this summer.

Vieira had an impressive season for Porto, managing 20 goal contributions in the league, and helping the Portuguese club secure the league title.

Porto have now announced that Vieira will be joining Arsenal for a fee totalling €40m, as seen in the tweet below.

Official, confirmed. Arsenal signs Fábio Vieira from FC Porto on a permanent deal, Portuguese club statement announces. ???? #AFC “Deal complete for amount of €40m, and of these, €5m are dependent on achievement of sports objectives”. pic.twitter.com/oaRLXGpeVX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022

Vieira may not start every week, but he will be a useful addition to Arsenal.

Arsenal’s fixture schedule was significantly quiet in comparison to their Premier League rivals last season. After failing to qualify for Europe the season before, Mikel Arteta had the luxury of not needing to rotate his squad as often as others.

However, Arsenal will be playing in the Europa League next season, and with that comes a hectic schedule. Arteta will be forced to rotate his squad more often, and signings like Vieira will allow him to do so.

The Portuguese international can operate in multiple positions, meaning he will be extremely useful in squad rotation. Vieira has played as an attacking midfielder, in a deeper central role and even as a centre forward.