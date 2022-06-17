Ex-Man United attacker demanding £5m signing fee and £96k-a-week to sign for West Ham

Former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj is out of contract with Real Sociedad and has been tipped to make a Premier League return.

That’s according to multiple reports in the Spanish media, who claim the ex-Red Devil is wanted by David Moyes’ Hammers.

However, reaching an agreement to bring the 27-year-old back to England’s top flight, five years after he first departed, could be difficult.

It has been reported that the Belgian wide-attacker, although a free agent, is demanding a £5m signing on bonus and £5m-per year in wages (£96,000-per week).

Although a lot of money to have to part with, given his free agency status and the fact the Hammers would not need to pay Real Sociedad a transfer fee, agreeing to the 27-year-old’s demands could be something owners Gold and Sullivan eventually end up signing off.