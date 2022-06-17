Gareth Bale has been told to join Newcastle United amid uncertainty over his future,

The Welshman will leave Real Madrid when his contract ends at the end of this month, and we don’t know where he will go next.

With Wales qualified for the World Cup, it’s clear Bale wants to continue playing for at least another season, and he has been linked with a shock move to boyhood club Cardiff City.

It would be quite the surprise if the winger was playing Championship football next season, but recent reports have suggested that he has other options.

Newcastle are said to be interested in signing the forward this summer, but they face an uphill battle to convince Bale he is better off at St James’ Park rather than returning home.

But they do have Premier League football to offer, and they are a growing club thanks to their new-found wealth.

And former Wales international Dean Saunders believes Bale would be better off in the North East.

“If I could pick a club for him to go to now, I’d say sign for Newcastle. They’ve got a project; they’re going in the right direction – he would slot in,” he told talkSPORT.

“The fans right now in Newcastle, because I’ve been there and I worked there – and I realise how much they love the club – right now they could sell 80,000 season tickets.”