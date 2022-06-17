“He will be perfect for Conte” – Reporter says £20m speedster is joining Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur have been one of the most active clubs, so far, during this summer’s transfer window.

The Lilywhites, led by hard-hitting Italian manager Antonio Conte, are busy adding some quality to their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season that will see them play in the Champions League.

Following moves for both Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma, Conte is now believed to be close to signing full-back wonderkid Djed Spence from Middlesbrough.

Although a deal has yet to be finalised, an agreement is expected to happen sooner rather than later.

Speaking about the proposed deal, TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook said: “I think they are. I think he’s the perfect player for Conte. The reason he wants another central defender is because he wants to play a back three and Djed Spence will be perfect.”