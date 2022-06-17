Tottenham Hotspur have had an excellent summer transfer window so far.

Already capturing the likes of Ivan Perisic on a free transfer from Inter Milan and Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion, manager Antonio Conte will be delighted that Daniel Levy is backing him following the club’s qualification into next season’s Champions League.

However, despite the improving options Conte will have available to him next season, the Lilywhites could still do one more key piece of business.

The Londoners are believed to be interested in bringing Everton’s Richarlison to the country’s capital.

MORE: Barcelona set to make bid for world-class striker wanted by PSG and Chelsea

Although the Brazil international still has two years left on his deal at Goodison Park, this summer could be the time that the 25-year-old moves on, especially considering how poor the Toffees’ campaign was last time out.

Confirming Spurs’ stance on the highly-rated wide-attacker, journalist David Ornstein, who spoke on The Athletic’s YouTube channel, said: “Yes, there is some interest from Tottenham, but no, they’re not in negotiations with Everton yet – that may follow, of course.

“At this point in time, Everton are setting an extremely high asking price for Richarlison. Tottenham won’t come to the level of finance that Everton would be looking for at this point.

“But, there are a number of people around the game who think that with Everton’s financial position, they may, as the window goes on, get squeezed into accepting a lower figure for him, and that’s when Tottenham might feel that they can pounce.”

Signing Richarlison for a respectable fee could be a smart move. The Brazilian is proven in the Premier League and would almost certainly improve his own numbers playing in a more attacking side, and fans of the Lilywhites can probably start to get their hopes up – even if it means waiting until closer to the start of the season.

“And, when you speak to certain sources around Everton, they think this move will end up happening by the end of the transfer window,” Ornstein concluded.

Since joining Everton from Watford back in 2018, Richarlison has gone on to feature in 152 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 67 goals along the way.