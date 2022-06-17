La Liga launch major operation to free Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe from PSG

For years La Liga has dominated Europa with Real Madrid, Barcelona and even Sevilla dominating the two major European competitions, while the best players in the world pushed for moves to Spain.

That’s changed in recent years with the departures of Neymar and Messi to PSG, while Real Madrid also failed with a major operation to bring in Kylian Mbappe.

We all knew they weren’t going to take this lying down, but it’s fascinating to see a report from Marca which suggests the league has launched legal proceedings against PSG which will see all of their contracts signed in the last year canceled.

This obviously includes Messi and Mbappe, while there are suggestions that Barca board members had given the league a nudge in this direction to open proceedings.

It sounds like they’re hoping for a major breakthrough, similar to the Bosman ruling, which will completely change how finances in football are allowed to be spent, although it’s hard to see it as anything other than hypocritical when you consider so many Spanish clubs are in debt due to overspending and have now been overtaken by other leagues.

The reason for the case is cited as a major breach of FFP rules, but there’s already talk about where the second and third appeals would be heard if this action is unsuccessful, so it gives you an idea of how confident they really are about this coming true.