Villarreal would like to turn Giovani Lo Celso’s loan move permanent this summer but due to finances, will probably end up missing out and that could open the door for one of their rivals to swoop in.

That’s according to a recent report from TyC Sports, who claim Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid are now keen to sign the Argentine midfielder this summer.

Despite only being with Villarreal for six months, Lo Celso has already made a hugely positive impression in La Liga with Sevilla’s club’s president Jose Castro recently labelling the 26-year-old as ‘magnificent’ (Sevilla ABC).

However, with Simeone believed to be targeting the South American midfielder, next season could see Lo Celso turn out in La Liga once again, but this time, in the famous blue and red stripes of Atletico.

Given the fact Lo Celso’s contract at Spurs is not due to expire until 2025, it goes without saying that any potential suitor will need to cough up a decent transfer fee.

However, hope could be offered to any side looking to capture Lo Celso. According to journalist David Ornstein, who spoke on The Athletic’s YouTube channel recently, Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites could pursue Everton’s Richarlison later in the window, prompting suggestions the club could look to raise funds for the Brazilian in the meantime.