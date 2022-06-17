Leeds could be set to lose Raphinha this summer, with Arsenal considering making a move for the Brazilian, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside.

The 25-year-old winger could be looking for a new challenge after enduring a difficult season with Leeds, where they avoided relegation on the final day. Raphinha has undoubtedly been one of Leeds’ best performers since he signed for the club, and Jesse Marsch is reportedly eyeing up his replacement.

According to The Sun, Leeds are considering making an approach for Wolves winger Adama Traore. The Spanish speedster spent last season out on loan at Barcelona.

The report also claims that Barcelona are unable to afford to sign Traore on a permanent deal, so Leeds could have a free fun at signing the Wolves star.

With Manchester City reportedly eyeing a move for Kalvin Phillips, according to The Sun, Leeds will have to ensure they recruit smartly, or there’s a good chance they slip into another relegation battle.

Traore has shown spells of being a capable Premier League winger, but his contribution in front of goal may concern Leeds fans. The Spaniard has only managed eight league goals in 123 appearances since joining Wolves, with Raphinha managing 17 goals in just 65 games.