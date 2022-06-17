Manchester United and Chelsea are showing an interest in Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones.

With Middlesbrough having Jones and Djed Spence at their disposal, the North East club opted to keep the former, sending the latter out on loan to Nottingham Forest. Spence had an excellent season, helping Forest get promoted back to the Premier League.

Jones, however, also impressed under Chris Wilder, with the 22-year-old managing nine assists from wing-back. His performances have attracted the interest of Chelsea and Manchester United, according to 90min.

Jones may find it easier to break into the Manchester United first-team.

With Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both failing to nail down the starting right-back spot last season, it’s no surprise to see Manchester United in the market for this position during the transfer window.

Jones will offer a threat going forward from right-back which United have lacked in recent years. There’s no reason, if Jones joins the Manchester club, that he can’t find himself playing regularly.

It may be a little more difficult for Jones to break into the Chelsea first-team, due to the consistent performances of Reece James, but Thomas Tuchel does play a system more suited to Jones, who was often utilised as a wing-back during his time at Middlesbrough.