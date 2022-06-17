Manchester United could be set to miss out on Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

The Dutch defender has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with Erik ten Hag looking to complete some shopping at old club Ajax.

Timber is still only 20 years of age, and while he is highly rated, it’s unlikely he would become a starter at Old Trafford.

Long term, that may not be such an issue for a young talent like Timber in usual circumstances, but this is not a normal year.

Timber is an eight-time Netherlands international, and according to Dutch media, via the Metro, he has concerns over a move to United.

In fact, the report claims the centre-back feels it would be ‘too much of a risk’ to join United this year due to wanting a place in Netherlands’ World Cup squad.

That means United could be left looking elsewhere to strengthen their back-line, and there’s no doubting that the World Cup will have an impact this summer.