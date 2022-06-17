Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked to leave Manchester United this summer.

Ronaldo recently won Manchester United’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award after an impressive season on a personal level. United as a whole endured a difficult season, ending trophyless and failing to qualify for the Champions League.

The Portuguese star could now leave the club, with La Repubblica reporting that the 37-year-old has asked his agent Jorge Mendes to secure him a move away from Manchester United.

The report also claims that Roma are now showing an interest in bringing Ronaldo back to Italy.

Ronaldo is reportedly feeling that he doesn’t feel involved in Erik ten Hag’s project, and the lack of Champions League football has influenced this decision.

Roma themselves will also be without Champions League football next season, so a move to Jose Mourinho’s side seems unlikely, but the report has also mentioned Sporting Lisbon as a possible destination for Ronaldo.

If Ronaldo does leave the club, Manchester United will need to act fast in replacing him. A striker is needed this summer regardless of Ronaldo leaving or not, with Edinson Cavani departing at the end of his contract.

Replacing Ronaldo won’t be easy, as the 37-year-old is still banging in the goals at the highest level.