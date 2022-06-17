Manchester United are set for a busy transfer window, with new manager Erik ten Hag looking to overhaul the squad after a disappointing season.

Ten Hag is yet to secure a new signing so far this summer, with Manchester United fans becoming restless over their lack of transfer activity. The Manchester club have been linked with a host of players, but are yet to complete a deal.

One of those players is Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha, with The Sun reporting that Manchester United are interested in signing the Portuguese star.

However, a fresh report from the Daily Mail has claimed Fulham have agreed a £15m fee for Palhinha, with Wolves also showing an interest.

Manchester United fans may be concerned, not only due to their lack of signings, but mainly due to the fact that newly-promoted Fulham are able to secure some of their transfer targets.

Even with Ten Hag at the helm, Manchester United will struggle if they go into the new season without reinforcements, especially considering they’ve already lost Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Edinson Cavani.