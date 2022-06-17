Manchester United give green light over summer exit as star closes in on Premier League transfer

Manchester United are said to have given Dean Henderson the green light to leave this summer.

The England goalkeeper has endured a difficult season, falling behind David De Gea having previously won the number one spot.

Henderson was number two in the season just gone, featuring sparingly following De Gea’s resurgence.

He will now be looking for more regular first-team football, set to leave on loan this summer.

Newcastle United were heavily linked with a move earlier this summer, but it seems that particular move will not happen.

According to The Telegraph, Henderson is now closing in on a move to Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest.

According to the report, a loan deal is now being finalised, and United have given Henderson permission to leave.

MORE: United could pull option from loan transfer at last moment

The latest report suggests there may be an option to buy built into the deal, but United are said to be reluctant to include one.

What’s important for Henderson is that he will have the chance to play week-in, week-out and in the top flight.

