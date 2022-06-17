Manchester United will be looking to overhaul their squad this summer, after a disappointing, trophyless season.

Erik ten Hag is yet to bring in any new additions so far, with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool both acting fast in the summer transfer window. Manchester United could fall even further behind their rivals if they don’t secure reinforcements, but they’ve now taken ‘concrete steps’ to bring in a new signing.

That’s according to Calcio Mercato, who believed Manchester United are now making an effort to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus. However, it’s not going to be easy to convince the French midfielder to make the move to Old Trafford.

With Manchester United failing to qualify for the Champions League, players may be reluctant to join the Premier League club, especially with other clubs sniffing around.

The report also claims Chelsea are showing an interest, but are yet to make an effort to sign the 27-year-old.

Chelsea may hold an advantage over United in the summer window due to their Champions League status. Once upon a time, Manchester United were difficult to turn down due to their dominance in England and Europe, but those days are a distant memory.