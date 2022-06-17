Manchester United are considering making a move for Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson if a move for Antony fails to materialise.

Manchester United are reportedly planning a bid to sign Antony from Erik ten Hag’s former club Ajax, according to journalist Ekrem Konur in the tweet below.

? Manchester United are planning to make a 50 million euro offer for Brazilian star Antony. ? ??#MUFC ? #AFCAjax pic.twitter.com/KPy18G4qJ3 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 12, 2022

The Brazilian man worked with Ten Hag during his spell at Ajax, so the Dutch manager knows what he’s capable of. However, if a move fails to materialise, Manchester United could turn their attention to a young winger who is yet to play in the Premier League.

That’s according to The United Stand who claim Manchester United are considering a move for Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson. The Welsh star was reportedly recommended to the club by midfielder James Garner, who was on loan at the newly promoted side last season.

However, the report claims Nottingham Forest will demand a fee in the region of £40m to sign the 21-year-old, as they don’t want to lose one of their star players ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Johnson has impressed not only for Forest, but for his country too. The Welshman scored his first goal for Wales this month, followed by his second only a few days later.