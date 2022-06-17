Manchester United will consider finding a replacement for outgoing goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Henderson is close to completing a move to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, according to the Telegraph.

That would leave Manchester United with just two first-team goalkeepers in David De Gea and Tom Heaton, with Lee Grant recently retiring. Aside from young players in the academy, if one of the aforementioned goalkeepers suffers an injury, United will have just one goalkeeper available.

Now, according to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are considering finding a replacement for Henderson. The club are also willing to allow Heaton to be the backup goalkeeper for the season, depending on the calibre of goalkeeper they are able to bring in.

Finding a goalkeeper who is willing to play second fiddle to David De Gea won’t be easy, unless they hunt another experienced player reaching the end of their career, or a youngster looking to learn and develop from the Spaniard.

Signing a young, up-and-coming goalkeeper could be the way forward, as the experience of Heaton and De Gea could do wonders for their development.

Henderson was the ideal man for this sort of role, but he’s now 25, so it’s about time he moved on in order to progress.