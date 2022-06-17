Mixed news for Man United as marquee signing edges closer but another target ruled out

Man United’s transfer dealings have been awful for a number of years now, and it’s likely that it’s going to take a few windows to overhaul the current squad.

The fans saw little to no change when Ralf Rangnick came in last season so it’s going to be interesting to see if the players completely buy into Eric ten Hag’s way of doing things, but it will certainly help him if he can get a few players in who he can trust.

The big-name currently touted is Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, and a report from the Guardian does suggest that it’s edging closer to happening.

It’s believed that an initial bid of €60m was rejected as Barca held out for something closer to €85m, but their well-publicized financial issues mean that the price tag could come down, and something in the region of €70m with add-ons could now be enough to get the deal done.

At his best, the Dutchman could bring some much-needed balance to the midfield as someone who can actually get on the ball and run the game, but it’s also thought that ten Hag won’t completely get his way when it comes to his transfer wishlist.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber was seen as another major target, but he’s told them that he wants guaranteed first-team football in the run-up to the World Cup in December, so he’s not looking to make a move at this stage.

Another Ajax star that ten Hag will know well is Brazilian forward Anthony who’s also touted as a potential target, but it appears that all the effort is going into de Jong for now, and the potential deal is edging closer to happening.