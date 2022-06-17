Newcastle set to scupper West Ham’s transfer plans by targeting 29-year-old goalkeeper

It is no secret – West Ham United want to turn goalkeeper Alphonse Areola’s loan move permanent and parent club PSG are keen to part ways with the Frenchman.

However, despite recently enjoying a decent loan spell in London with the Hammers, the 29-year-old keeper could find his new home is actually a little further north.

That’s according to a recent report from RMC Sport, who claim the Magpies, led by Eddie Howe, are looking to hijack their Premier League rival’s attempts to sign Areola on a permanent deal.

Given the Toon’s superior wealth and West Ham’s European status, it is going to be interesting to see which project the PSG shot-stopper chooses.