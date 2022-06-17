PSG set to make last ditch attempt to beat Chelsea to new signing

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer.

Todo Fichajes recently reported that Chelsea had won the race to sign Dembele, whose contract expires at the end of June. The Frenchman has struggled during his time at Barcelona, and a move away from the club appears to be on the cards.

Now, a fresh report from Mundo Deportivo claims PSG have re-entered the race to sign Dembele and will look to try and beat Chelsea in the race to secure his signature.

Dembele was extremely highly-rated when he signed for Barcelona, with the Spanish giants paying a whopping £135.5m for the French winger, according to BBC.

Despite struggling at times with Barcelona, there’s a reason they spent so much money on him, and there’s no doubt the 25-year-old is waiting to show his full potential.

At 25, Dembele’s best years are ahead of him, and if PSG or Chelsea can pick him up on a free transfer then it could be the bargain of the summer.

With the World Cup approaching this winter, Dembele will be desperate to find some form to give himself the best chance of making the France squad for Qatar.