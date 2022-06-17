Rio Ferdinand has already issued his verdict on Liverpool’s newest signing Darwin Nunez.

The Reds made their move to keep up with Manchester City and their signing of Erling Haaland, snapping up Benfica star Nunez.

Liverpool splashed out as much as £67.5million, which will become a club-record deal when add-ons are factored in.

Nunez was superb for Benfica last season, scoring 34 goals across all competitions, including six in the Champions League and one against Liverpool.

That form made him in-demand this summer, with a number of clubs linked with a move for the Uruguayan.

But with Liverpool needing to answer to City’s business, the Reds moved to secure the big-money transfer.

It’s likely to be bad news for Liverpool’s Premier League rivals, with Jurgen Klopp already having an incredibly strong squad.

And that’s something BT Sport pundit Ferdinand has highlighted on his YouTube channel.

MORE: Leeds United to lower asking price for in-demand star

“Watched a lot of this guy in the Champions League last season…Virgil Van Dijk gave a glowing reference in a recent interview,” he said on Vibe with Five.

“Looks like a top signing for Liverpool unfortunately.”

Nunez is still only 22 years of age, and he should have all the tools he needs to get better and better at Anfield.