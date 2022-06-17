Sadio Mane will be a Bayern Munich player next season.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who has claimed a transfer to bring the Senegal international to the Bundesliga is a ‘done deal’.

??????News #Mané: DONE DEAL! TOTAL AGREEMENT! He will join FC Bayern !!! @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 17, 2022

News #Mané: Transfer fee including bonuses should be less than €40m! @SkySportDE https://t.co/TwR0rrmnHo — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 17, 2022

Mane, 30, shocked Liverpool fans recently after a report from Fabrizio Romano confirmed the winger had decided to quit the Premier League giants in favour of a new challenge.

Speaking to reporters prior to his decision, Mane, as quoted by The Athletic, said: “Like everyone else, I’m on social media and I see the comments.

“Isn’t it between 60 to 70 per cent of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will see soon. Don’t be in a hurry because we will see this together.”

MORE: Barcelona set to make bid for world-class striker wanted by PSG and Chelsea

However, despite there still being plenty of time left in the summer window, judging by Plettenberg’s latest report, it appears there will be no U-turn and Mane’s switch to the Bundesliga champions is set to become a reality.

Ahead of the 30-year-old’s proposed switch to Germany, Bayern Munich will welcome a player who, since making his professional debut just over a decade ago, has gone on to feature in 453 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 287 goals along the way.

Do you think Mane will live to regret his decision to quit Anfield? – Let us know in the comments.