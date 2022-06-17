Tottenham are reportedly preparing a €90m offer to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

As Antonio Conte prepares for managing Tottenham in the Champions League, the Italian manager has been acting fast in bringing in new recruits ahead of the new season. Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster are the first two through the door at Tottenham, but it appears they aren’t stopping there.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, speaking to Sportitalia (via FC Inter News), Tottenham are preparing a bid of €90m to bring Martinez to London. The report also claims that Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku could both join the Italian club, meaning Inter could now lose Martinez.

There’s no doubt Martinez would offer an excellent squad option for Conte, but the Argentine forward isn’t really what Tottenham need. With Harry Kane already up top, and Conte opting for just one striker in his usual system, it’s difficult to see Martinez fitting in.

However, with the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing European football, increased squad depth is necessary, but spending a large chunk of money on a backup striker doesn’t seem like the smartest move.